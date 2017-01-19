Manchester United winger who last found the back of the net 248 days ago is considering £100k-a-week China move

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is considering rejecting interest from Premier League clubs to secure a move to China this month, according to the Mirror.

Young was once considered one of the country’s most exciting players, with his explosive acceleration proving a nightmare for Premier League defenders, it earned him a move to United in the summer of 2011 for what the Mirror report to be a £17 million fee.

During his time at Old Trafford, he has made 150 appearances and scored 14 goals. The 30-cap former England international has also lifted the Premier League, FA Cup and Community Shield during his time in Manchester.

However, having fallen out of favour since Jose Mourinho took the reigns in the summer, Young could be set to leave the club this transfer window.

As per the Mirror, there is no shortage of interest in Young from within the Premier League, with West Brom named as one of the club’s interested. However, he could be set to seek a move to China, where he would earn £16 million after tax over the three years. That works out at more than £100,000-a-week,

The tabloid believe that Young is being pursued by Shandong Luneng, and United would be willing to part with him this month if they receive an offer that matches their valuation.