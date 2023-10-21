Liverpool have been handed a huge boost during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Anfield.

Hosting bitter Merseyside rivals Everton, the Reds have been in total control of the game throughout the first 40 minutes, and despite failing to break the deadlock, after Ashley Young was sent off just before half-time, it is now surely just a matter of time before the home team take the lead.

The former Manchester United full-back was shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson after picking up two bookings. The 38-year-old’s second bookable offence came from a poorly timed tackle on Luis Diaz.

Check it out below.