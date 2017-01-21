Chelsea prodigy to remain with the Blues for the remainder of the season after Roma pulled out of the race to sign him

Chelsea prodigy Charly Musonda is set to remain at Stamford Bridge this month after Roma pulled out of the race to sign him, according to the Metro.

Musonda is widely considered one of the most exciting youngsters in Chelsea’s pool of young talent. His stint out on loan at Real Betis was initially successful, but he fast found his first-team opportunities limited. He was subsequently recalled by Antonio Conte, and he could well be sticking around at the Bridge for the remainder of the season.

As per the Metro, Roma have pulled out of the race to sign the Belgian on loan. They believe that he will now remain at Chelsea.

It seems unlikely that Musonda will manage to break into Chelsea’s starting eleven. Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro are all enjoying good seasons, and Conte is unlikely to make drastic changes to his side as they sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table.