Liverpool ace scouted by Italian giants who will snatch top Klopp target as back-up option

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can was reportedly watched by Juventus in the draw with Manchester United last weekend, with the Bianconeri considering a move.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the Juve presence at Old Trafford was more than just to watch a spectacle between two great English rivals, and that the German international was on the agenda.

The 23-year-old’s versatility, physicality and technical ability have all impressed Juve, and it appears as though they will try to take him to Turin in the summer.

It’s been a difficult year or so for the Serie A champions in that regard, as Massimiliano Allegri has had to rebuild and restyle his team after losing the feared trio of Paul Pogba, Andrea Pirlo and Arturo Vidal.

The midfield is arguably still one of their key weaknesses, and so Can would certainly add some steel and quality on the ball to help them overcome any on-going issues.

However, if the Turin giants fail in their pursuit of the former Bayer Leverkusen star, then it’s claimed by Corriere dello Sport that they will switch their attention to a Liverpool target.

Mahmoud Dahoud is expected to leave Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season, with both the Reds and Barcelona keen on the 21-year-old, as per the Metro. It seems as though they will have additional competition though as Juve could join the race for his signature if Can isn’t a realistic objective.

Allegri’s side are looking to win their sixth consecutive Serie A title this season, but they are stuttering this year and have a slender one-point lead over nearest rivals Roma, although they do have a game in hand on the Giallorossi and will hope to ease the pressure and extend the gap in the coming weeks.