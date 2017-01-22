(Image) Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason stretchered off after horror clash of heads with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason was stretchered off after a horror clash with Chelsea vice-captain Gary Cahill.

Hull have a tough task today visiting the Premier League leaders, but it just got a whole lot harder after Mason had to be withdrawn.

The Englishman collided with Cahill, and came off worse. Mason received medical attention on the field for over ten minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher. It looked to be a serious injury, we wish him a speedy recovery.