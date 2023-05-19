Tottenham Hotspur caretaker boss Ryan Mason believes that he’s ready to take the opportunity if the club offered him the managerial job on a full-time basis.

Mason replaced former interim manager Cristian Stellini after he was sacked following Spurs’ 6-1 hammering at the hands of Newcastle United last month.

The former Tottenham man has managed four games this season, losing twice, drawing once and winning one match so far this season.

Ahead of their match tomorrow against Brentford, Mason spoke about his stance on whether or not he was ready for the challenge of taking the Spurs job.

He stated, “I’ve said I feel ready to help this club in this moment and I absolutely do. I trust my team, I trust the people in this club and of course, those decisions are club decisions. But I remain confident in who I am and who my coaches are as people and I really feel like we have a good connection with this club, the players and we can have an impact in this short space of time.

“And of course going forward that’s things that are in the future. Not really on my mind at this moment in time we’re just trying to create something right now. And we’ve tried to do that I think we’re, we’re doing okay at that but of course, it’s important that we get results on the football pitch.”

We admire the 31-year-old’s ambition and belief he has in himself, but he’s simply not ready to take on a job like this at the moment.

He’s still incredibly young and has time to try his hand at coaching and managing elsewhere should he decide to in the future.

Tottenham seem to be in a real rut at the moment and it will likely take an experienced manager to help them get back on track for next season.