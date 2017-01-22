Liverpool scout report: target has stinker that may have Klopp’s scouts looking elswhere

Reported Liverpool target Sead Kolasinac had a poor game for Schalke as they beat relegation threatened Ingolstadt only thanks to a 91st minute goal.

The defender, playing as a left wing back, was frustratingly caught in possession multiple times and failed to provide the outlet for the team on his side of the pitch.

His crossing was poor and he overhit several balls from out wide with striker Eric Choupo Moting in good position in the box.

His final rating on WhoScored was 6.6, the second lowest on his team and lower than 9 of the opposition players’.

It sums up a bad day at the office for the Bosnian who would not have done anything to impress any watching scouts.

Kolasinac has impressed through the rest of this season however, and will be hoping to bounce back with a better showing in Schalke’s next game.