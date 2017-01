Diego Costa has fired Chelsea into the lead against Hull City with his 15th goal of the season.

The Spaniard latched onto Victor Moses’ cut-back and steered the ball into the back of the net emphatically. It comes just a week after he was left out of the Blues’ squad to face Leicester amid reports of a feud with Antonio Conte.

Chelsea look set to extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points. Can anyone catch them?