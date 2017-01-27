Man United and Chelsea flop who has scored 18 goals so far this campaign rejects three offers from the Chinese Super League

Manchester United and Chelsea flop Radamel Falcao rejected three offers from the Chinese Super League, report The Sun.

Falcao established himself as one of the best strikers in Europe during his time at Atletico Madrid. The forward, nicknamed ‘El Tigre’, scored 52 goals in 68 appearances in La Liga, but after moving to Monaco and rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament – his career nosedived.

During respective loans at Manchester United and Chelsea, Falcao managed just five goals in 41 appearances and neither opted to sign him on a permanent deal.

Since returning to Monaco, however, he has replicated the form that made him one of the deadliest and most prolific strikers around a few years ago. Falcao has scored 18 goals in 22 appearances so far this campaign, and looks as fit as he has ever been.

His good form appears to have caught the attention of the Chinese Super League. As per The Sun, three Chinese sides made offers for Falcao, but the Colombian was not interested in a move to the far east.