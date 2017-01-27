Sky Sports expert expects Real Madrid to target Chelsea man but striker could head to Stamford Bridge

Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has had his weekly Q&A session, and he’s revealed some interesting transfer talk.

Much has been made of Keylor Navas and his long-term position as Real’s number-one choice between the posts, and his case hasn’t been helped recently by some questionable displays.

In turn, Balague has revealed that the Spanish giants are not entirely happy with him, and will target both Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea in the summer.

“Real Madrid are not impressed with Keylor Navas,” he explained, as noted by Sky Sports. “They will approach both Thibaut Courtois and David de Gea, which doesn’t mean they will get them, but the approach will arrive.”

While it remains to be seen whether or not that approach leads anywhere, that isn’t the end of the potential summer business between Chelsea and the La Liga leaders.

According to Balague, Alvaro Morata’s situation at the club could perk the interest of Antonio Conte, as there is still uncertainty over the future of Diego Costa.

As noted by Cadena Ser, Morata is not impressed with Zinedine Zidane right now after re-signing for the club last summer, and he may well seek an exit at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Costa was dropped earlier this month for the win over Leicester City after reports claimed an offer from China arrived and he had been involved in a bust-up at training, as reported by The Guardian.

In turn, there could be grounds for both clubs to make changes in the summer, leading Morata to a potential path to Stamford Bridge if his compatriot leaves.

“Alvaro Morata wants to leave the Bernabeu as he feels he is not being treated properly. He knows there are teams in England and Italy that want him.

“Plus, the Diego Costa issue means both player and Chelsea would be happy with a transfer at the end of the season and Atletico would love to get him back. Early days, of course, but the summer will be very exciting.”