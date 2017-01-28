Arsenal legend sparks major panic by claiming key trio are all injured

Ex-Arsenal defender Martin Keown has suggested that Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Francis Coquelin all missed the FA Cup clash with Southampton due to injury.

The Gunners travelled to St. Mary’s on Saturday evening for a tough encounter with the Saints, with Arsene Wenger ringing the changes in his line-up as he serves the first match of his touchline suspension.

With the likes of Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Ainsley Maitland-Niles starting, it had seemed as though the French tactician was merely resting the likes of Ramsey and Coquelin.

It’s a pretty smart move given that Arsenal are already without Santi Cazorla due to injury while Mohamed Elneny remains on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, according to Keown who was speaking on BT Sport prior to kick-off, Wenger didn’t have a choice as Ozil, Ramsey and Coquelin are all injured.

While that hasn’t been confirmed by anyone at the club as of yet, it has certainly sparked plenty of panic online as the Gunners can ill-afford to lose any more players to injury, let alone three players who form the focal points of their midfield.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been dropped into a midfield role on Saturday, and it’s hoped from an Arsenal perceptive that they will have everyone available against Watford on Tuesday night.

Keown says Ozil, Ramsey and Coquelin are all injured. — Arsene's Army (@ArsenesArmy) January 28, 2017

Martin Keown talking pre-match on BT Sport: "I'm hearing that Ramsey is injured, Coquelin is injured and Özil is injured." pic.twitter.com/SAcl3CZ1TO — Arsenal Relevant (@ArsenalRelevant) January 28, 2017

Ramsey, Coq, Ozil all injured… No way? — Charlie Jamès Rice (@Criceey10) January 28, 2017

BT Sports

Ramsey is injured

Coquelin is injured

Ozil is injured pic.twitter.com/sNqc5omJoQ — SAMchez COYG (@smeagol_11) January 28, 2017

The commentator just said Ozil, Ramsey & Coquelin are injured. You got to be fucking kidding us @Arsenal ??? — Mayur Date (@imayurdate) January 28, 2017

Ozil, Ramsey, Coquelin "injuries" is code for being rested. He's not going to say we're resting them in case we lose and gets abuse for it. — W.G. (@goonermetrics) January 28, 2017

@arseblog They said word from the Arsenal bench was that Ramsey Coq and ozil injured. Wenger said Ramsey and Coq not available. — Vivek Arulnathan (@gunnerviv) January 28, 2017