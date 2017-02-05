Furious Liverpool fans rage at star man for antics after Hull City loss

Furious Liverpool fans rage at star man for antics after Hull City loss

It’s fair to say Liverpool supporters are not impressed with Roberto Firmino after he packed his social media accounts with updates of his night out.

The Reds suffered another huge setback this weekend with their 2-0 loss at Hull City, which means that they’ve won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

With their Premier League title hopes over and having been eliminated from both cups, it looks to be a nightmare campaign for the Merseyside giants as Jurgen Klopp works hard to get them out of their current malaise and back on track.

His Brazilian forward did himself no favours though as he shared images and videos of his night out with his wife after the Hull defeat, and unsurprisingly he received a backlash from supporters.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and in his defence he could either sulk at home or get on with life and look to bounce back next time out.

However, unfortunately for him, deciding to go with the latter backfired and it led to some angry responses on Twitter…

