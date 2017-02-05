Furious Liverpool fans rage at star man for antics after Hull City loss

It’s fair to say Liverpool supporters are not impressed with Roberto Firmino after he packed his social media accounts with updates of his night out.

The Reds suffered another huge setback this weekend with their 2-0 loss at Hull City, which means that they’ve won just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

With their Premier League title hopes over and having been eliminated from both cups, it looks to be a nightmare campaign for the Merseyside giants as Jurgen Klopp works hard to get them out of their current malaise and back on track.

His Brazilian forward did himself no favours though as he shared images and videos of his night out with his wife after the Hull defeat, and unsurprisingly he received a backlash from supporters.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 29 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and in his defence he could either sulk at home or get on with life and look to bounce back next time out.

However, unfortunately for him, deciding to go with the latter backfired and it led to some angry responses on Twitter…

Roberto Firmino & Larissa Pereira on Saturday night pic.twitter.com/gRj4Dkh6fP — 101 Great Goals (@102greatgoals) February 5, 2017

We're all disappointed and shit, we sleep, we wake up to @Roberto_Firmino 's Instagram videos of his night out! Wow! — D A R I U S (@Darius_Dagger) February 5, 2017

State of firmino on Instagram and Snapchat as well. Just not assed one bit. — Jay?? (@jay_vine26) February 4, 2017

We have been beaten and embarrassed yet Firmino is posting Instagram stories of a night out with his Mrs! — Charlotte Webster (@CharWebster7) February 4, 2017

Someone, maybe @JHenderson should tell Firmino to maybe not snap chat his nights out when we lose and are going through a bad patch — KloppGirl (@kop_girl77) February 5, 2017

Firmino doing his normal snapchat routine is he ? whilst the fans feel embarrassed and feel like shit! ???? #LFC — Darren Bleasdale (@Darren__1996) February 4, 2017