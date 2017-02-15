Man United transfer news: £85m failed bid, no concern over 19-year-old starlet’s future

Bayern Munich executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen has revealed that Manchester United made an £85m bid for Thomas Muller last summer.

According to Sky Sports, the offer was made after Jose Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese tactician replacing Louis van Gaal.

However, the move never materialised which in turn led to United switching their focus elsewhere with Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eric Bailly and Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining the club instead for a combined total fee of over £145m, as per the report.

However, it could have all been so different as Dreesen, who looks after the finances of the club, has confirmed reports from last year that a €100m bid from United was made for the services of Muller but it was rejected by the Bundesliga champions.

“There really was such a thing,” he told Bild, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“Then came a fax from England. For us, however, a sale of Thomas Muller was never discussed.

“If a player fits us, we would be stupid to give him a short-term prospect of a record profit and to weaken him.”

Despite the desire to keep the German international in Bavaria, it may not have been the smartest business decision, particularly with how the forward’s season has gone thus far under Carlo Ancelotti.

With just four goals in all competitions, he has certainly lost his way this year given his prolific record over a consistent period of time, and coupled with speculation that United will target Antoine Griezmann this summer, as noted in the report, it looks as though the ship has sailed on the possibility of Muller moving to Manchester.

Meanwhile, United have dismissed reports that Marcus Rashford is unhappy at the club and is stalling on a new contract.

The teenager enjoyed a stunning start to life in the senior squad last year, shining under Louis van Gaal and establishing himself as a key part of the club’s future plans.

However, it hasn’t been a smooth transition under Mourinho, and The Times has suggested that he was growing frustrated having fallen down the pecking order.

In contrast though, ESPN FC sources claim that Rashford is an important part of Mourinho’s plans and there is no rush from either side to agree on a new deal.

In turn, that should silence the rumours of an exit, although with a lack of playing time in the coming months, it will only lead to it all resurfacing again at the end of the season if it seems as though it isn’t the right fit for the England international.