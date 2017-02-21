(Video) Theo Walcott bags his 100th Arsenal goal from close range to ensure the Gunners are through to the quarter-finals

Theo Walcott doubled Arsenal’s advantage over Sutton United last night with his 100th goal for the club.

Despite failing to scale the heights many expected him to when he broke onto the scene with Southampton as a teenager, Walcott has still had quite a career – and it’s nowhere near over.

The England international is currently Arsenal’s longest serving player, and last night he reached a landmark to remember. Walcott bagged his 100th goal for the Gunners from close range and ensured they were safely through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.