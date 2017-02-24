Manchester United winger to be subject of £10M bid from Chinese side who are managed by former Premier League boss

Manchester United winger Ashley Young is to be subject of a £10million offer from the Chinese Super League, according to the Daily Mail.

Young was one of the most entertaining players in the Premier League during his time at Aston Villa. His electric pace and clinical end-product made him a nightmare for opposing defenders and earned him a move to Manchester United.

Young has gone on to make 151 appearances for the Red Devils, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. He has also lifted three pieces of silverware during his time at Old Trafford.

However, the 31-year-old is not considered a valuable member of Jose Mourinho’s squad and could subsequently leave in search of first-team football.

As per the Daily Mail, Young is being targeted by Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, who are preparing a £10million move to secure his services. It’s unclear whether that will be enough to convince United to part with the former England international.