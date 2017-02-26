MOTD fans furious over analysis of controversial moment in Chelsea win

Chelsea continued on their march toward the Premier League title on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Swansea City at Stamford Bridge.

However, the result could have been entirely different had a decision gone against them when it appeared as though Cesar Azpilicueta had handled the ball in the box with the score at 1-1.

Referee Neil Swarbrick opted not to award a penalty, and Chelsea went on to score twice to secure the win and move 11 points clear of Manchester City.

Naturally, the incident was discussed on Match of the Day, and the analysis from Jermaine Jenas in particular seemed to attract some criticism as he backed the decision as to why it wasn’t a penalty.

Plenty believed that it was, but all that mattered was Swarbrick’s decision as Chelsea will switch their focus on to their next game with a commanding lead over their nearest rivals building.

These things tend to play out over the course of the season and ultimately we’ll never know what might have happened had Swansea been given a penalty and scored.

That will matter little to Conte and his players, as it looks like it will take something out of the ordinary to deny them a Premier League title this season.

As for Jenas, he usually attracts a lot of praise for his punditry work, but on this occasion viewers weren’t impressed…

Handball in that Chelsea game. Crazy for anyone to see it & say it's not a pen. Can only assume ref didn't see it. Jenas is an idiot #MoTD — Seamus Kelly (@ShayKelly26) February 25, 2017

Looking back at that slow-mo, a penalty probably should have been giving.

It does & it doesn't look like a deliberate handball lol.#MOTD — Melvin (@MTKigz) February 25, 2017

'It wasn't handball his arm was out trying to stop Sig's run'.It's not rugby Jenas you tool @GaryLineker @BBCSport @BBCMOTD #motd — thecrueltruth (@Deets24) February 25, 2017

@BBCMOTD #motd I'll have whatever @jjenas8 is drinking? That's about as blatant a handball as you'll ever see. Shocked he's usually sensible — Darron Cullen (@darroncullen) February 25, 2017

Can't believe they're even having a debate over that handball in the Chelsea-Swansea game. Of course that's a bloody penalty. #motd — Conor McLaughlin (@CMcLaughlin84) February 26, 2017

Jermaine Jenas if that's not handball then I don't know what is. Horrendous. #motd — Christopher Smith (@LiveSmithy93) February 26, 2017