(Video) Manolo Gabbiadini draws Southampton level with Manchester United at Wembley with a stunning finish

Manolo Gabbiadini has drawn his side level with Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley.

Gabbiadini had already found the back of the net on two occasions earlier in the game. The first one was incorrectly ruled out for offside. The second was allowed to stand by the match officials.

Now he’s scored again, this time it draws the Saints level with United. What a second half we have in store here – the two sides are going head-to-head for the trophy.