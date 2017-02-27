Liverpool fans troll PL rivals as they predict major summer signing

Liverpool have made a habit of looking toward Southampton for their transfer business in recent years, and so it’s no surprise fans have got their eye on the next target.

From the likes Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne who have developed into key figures under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, to Sadio Mane who has been an instant hit this year and Rickie Lambert who never quite settled before moving on.

The list has grown over the last few years with Dejan Lovren also part of that group, and so it looks as though the Reds are ready to raid the Saints when they believe they have a player that suits their team and style.

Having made a stunning start to life in England with three goals in two Premier League appearances along with two in the EFL Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday, it appears as though Manolo Gabbiadini is on the radar for Liverpool fans.

Now, it was more in jest when they took to Twitter to reveal their desire to see the Italian on Merseyside next season, but given the history between the two clubs and Klopp’s need for an out-and-out striker capable of scoring goals consistently, maybe they’re not far off the mark.

It remains to be seen whether or not a move genuinely materialises as jokes aside, it could happen if Klopp deems him the kind of player that could work wonders at Liverpool.

However, we’ll stick with the comedic angle for now as clearly Liverpool fans, and those of other clubs, found it hilarious as they look ahead to seeing another Southampton star move to Anfield in the not too distant future…

Gabbiadini playing well for our academy squad! Think he might be in our first team next season! #LFC — #Sinu. ? (@sinu_suresh) February 26, 2017

Can't wait to sign Gabbiadini in the summer ? #lfc #EFLCupFinal — JH (@Jack_H88) February 26, 2017

When #lfc come to raid Southampton for Van Dijk & Gabbiadini this summer. pic.twitter.com/cXa0TfLoZv — jk (@KushalSinghal) February 26, 2017

Can't wait for the 17th Aug 2017 when #LFC announce the major signing we've been waiting for! Manolo Gabbiadini our new record £45m signing! — Stevosideways (@stevosideways) February 26, 2017

Gabbiadini 3 games 5 goals 40m bid in the summer then #LFC — gary tibbenham (@tibbslfc) February 26, 2017

Cannot wait to see Gabbiadini in a Liverpool top next year ? #LFC — Marco Pelosi (@Baggsy22) February 26, 2017