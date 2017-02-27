Liverpool fans troll Man United ace over EFL Cup success dig at rivals

Manchester United won the EFL Cup on Sunday, taking their tally of major trophies to 42, one more than bitter rivals Liverpool.

As previously reported, the Merseyside giants were forced into an awkward change on Twitter in the build-up to United’s clash with Southampton at Wembley and their forward-thinking was ultimately warranted.

While most of his teammates were off celebrating and enjoying themselves by focusing on United’s achievement as they now look to win more trophies under Jose Mourinho, Chris Smalling decided to try and have a go at trolling Liverpool.

As seen in the tweet below, the England international was posing with match-winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and decided to mention Liverpool while telling them to “watch the throne”.

It’s all gone a bit wrong for poor old Chris though, as Liverpool fans took advantage of his comments and ridiculed him for being obsessed with them rather than celebrating his team’s win.

United have won 20 Premier League titles, 12 FA Cups, five League Cups, three European titles and two FIFA Club World Cups, totalliing 42 major trophies, one more than Liverpool.

The Reds have won 18 top-flight titles, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, five European cups and three UEFA Cups.

However, the winner on this occasion are arguably the Liverpool fans. Smalling would be well-advised to just enjoy the moment next time rather than mentioning other teams but it probably won’t matter much to him with the EFL Cup now on his own list of honours.