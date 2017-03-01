(Video) Jesse Lingard should hope Manchester United legends don’t catch latest antics

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard looked like he enjoyed himself on Tuesday night, as he shared a video with R&B artist Ashanti on Instagram.

Having scored in United’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, the 24-year-old can probably be given a chance to have some fun before getting back to the serious stuff this weekend.

Nevertheless, if we’re going on history, it’ll be squeaky bum time given the criticism that has been flying around from former United players in recent weeks.

From Rio Ferdinand slamming Lingard and Pogba recently for a dressing room video that they posted, as noted by The Sun, to Roy Keane just generally being miserable when it comes to anything United related, the England international has certainly taken a risk.

Keane was highly critical of Pogba’s recent behaviour when facing his brother in the Europa League, as reported by the Metro, while Jose Mourinho didn’t escape the Irishman’s ire either as the Daily Star reported how he wasn’t impressed with his change in attitude.

Having won their first piece of silverware this season, the pair will probably cut the United players a bit of slack, but with a top-four finish in the Premier League still the priority and their continued participation in the FA Cup and Europa League, there is a long way to go before the old school pair will give these shenanigans the green light.

Jesse Lingard & Ashanti pic.twitter.com/0XM8HvNY2s — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 1, 2017