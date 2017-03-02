Mesut Ozil opens up on Jose Mourinho fight

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho clashed during their time at Real Madrid.

Ozil has opened up about the row in his new autobiography, which is being serialised by German publication Bild.

In his book titled Die Magie des Spiels (The Magic of the Game) Ozil quoted Mourinho as saying: “You think two beautiful passes are enough. You think you’re so good that 50 per cent is enough.”

Ozil continues: “He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back. Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round. He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually.”

As the story goes, Ozil throws his shirt to the floor at this point, before Mourinho responds: “Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward.

“What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do.”

Although Mourinho and Ozil clashed, the German playmaker admits in his book that the pull of the Special One was a big factor in his decision to join Real despite interest from Barcelona in 2010.

Ozil has come in for criticism on multiple occasions during his Arsenal career for not working hard enough.

Ozil and Mourinho will next come face to face when Arsenal host top-four rivals Manchester United in the Premier League in May.

Assist king Ozil has scored two goals in his last three games against United.