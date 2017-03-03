Manchester United attempting to offload out-of-favour midfielder amid interest from Tianjin Quanjian

Manchester United are attempting to offload midfielder Marouane Fellaini, report the Express.

Fellaini was drafted into the Man United squad while David Moyes held power at Old Trafford. He has been unable to replicate the good performances he produced at Everton in a United shirt and has subsequently been used as a utility player.

Jose Mourinho has often brought Fellaini on late in games in order to help close them out, but the Belgian starting from the beginning has been a rarity under The Special One’s stewardship. He doesn’t appear to value Fellaini has an important member of his squad, and he could subsequently look to part with him.

According to the Express, that’s exactly what he’s trying to do. They report that Mourinho is attempting to offload Fellaini, with Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian said to be interested. It remains to be seen whether Fellaini would be interested in a move to China.