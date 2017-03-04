(Video) Danny Welbeck once more proves he’s dat guy by finding the back of the net with classy finish to give Arsenal hope

Arsenal have been given hope in their clash with Liverpool at Anfield through Danny Welbeck.

The home side earned a two-goal lead after goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. They looked to be on their way to securing a vital three points in the race to qualify for the Champions League next term.

However, Welbeck has thrown a spanner in the work’s and we’re set for an interesting finale. What a classy finish this is, Welbeck is once more proving that he’s ‘dat guy’.

