(Video) Roberto Firmino slips in at the back post to fire Liverpool into the lead against Arsenal in the top-four six-pointer

Roberto Firmino has given Liverpool the lead over Arsenal at the Emirates.

This evening’s game could well prove pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification, and Liverpool are off to a flyer.

Firmino slipped in at the back post to fire home into the roof of Petr Cech’s goal. Arsenal have work to do if they want to avoid falling to a potentially costly defeat at home. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will maintain their lead.