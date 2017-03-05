Sunderland 0-2 Man City player ratings: Yaya Toure gets a 9 for a solid shift as City turn up the heat in the title race

Manchester City brushed past Sunderland 2-0 to keep the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City took the lead through Sergio Aguero. Aguero sneaked in at the near post to fire past Jordan Pickford and find the back of the net. The Argentine is back in the side in Gabriel Jesus’ absence and he’s back on the scoresheet. No player to score more than ten Premier League goals has a better minutes-to-goal ratio than Aguero in the competition’s history. Here‘s his latest one.

Mid-way through the second half, City doubled their advantage. David Silva slid the ball into Leroy Sane’s path and the German made no mistake, finishing emphatically past Pickford. You can see Sane’s ice-cool finish here.

Sunderland had no reply and it was city who took all three points to turn up the heat in the title race. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Sunderland player ratings: Pickford 6, Jones 4, O’Shea 5, Kone 6, Oviedo 4, Januzaj 3, Ndong 5, Gibson 4, Larsson 6, Borini 6, Defoe 7.

Manchester City player ratings: Caballero 6, Sagna 5, Stones 7, Kolarov 6, Clichy 6, Fernandinho 7, Yaya Toure 9, David Silva 8, Sterling 7, Aguero 8, Sane 7.