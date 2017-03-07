Arsenal face huge concern with exodus taking shape as first-team star could follow Sanchez out of exit door

Arsenal face a troubling summer this year as it appears as though they could face a fight to keep hold of their top players after more discontent this season.

The Gunners dropped out of the top four in the Premier League at the weekend following their defeat to Liverpool, while they face an almost impossible task in the Champions League against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Further, with Alexis Sanchez dropped to the bench at Anfield, it sparked further speculation over his future at the Emirates and whether or not he would be heading for the exit door this summer.

According to The Times, he may not be the only one as Ospina is said to be eager to leave the club at the end of the season as he continues to play second fiddle to Petr Cech outside of European games.

The Colombian shot-stopper is expected to start against Bayern, but he hasn’t made a single Premier League appearance this season and so it has seemingly led to him being upset with his role at the club.

Coupled with the fact that Cech hasn’t been at his best at all times this season, it would likely make it even more difficult for Ospina to work out why he hasn’t had more playing time.

The report goes on to add that Ospina is now the latest name to be added to a long list of players with question marks next to them in terms of their future in north London.

From Sanchez and Mesut Ozil’s ongoing contract saga with their deals set to expire next summer, to the likes of Jack Wilshere, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs amongst others also waiting on contract talks, the list of players possibly leaving at the end of the season is a long one.

It’s concerning for Arsenal supporters, and they will undoubtedly point at Wenger as it starts with him and announcing his intentions with his own contract set to expire this summer.