Chelsea set for stunning snub as PL star to pen £100k-a-week deal with rivals

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to turn down a possible return to Chelsea by signing a new five-year contract with the Toffees.

The 23-year-old has been an excellent signing for Everton as he has hit double figures in goals scored in the Premier League in each season he’s been at Goodison Park.

Impressively, he’s already up to 18 this season which matches his tally from last year, but he has another 11 games to go to surpass it and set a new personal record.

With things going well for him at the club under Ronald Koeman, albeit without pushing them on and competing for silverware or a top four finish, according to The Sun, he’s ready to commit his future.

It’s claimed that the Belgian international will pen a five-year contract, thus snubbing reported interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich and China.

Further, it’s added that Everton will make him their highest-paid player with a deal worth £100,000-a-week, and so it looks as though they’re pulling out all the stops to ensure that he stays on Merseyside.

Much will still depend on Koeman’s situation as the Dutchman has been linked with the Barcelona post when Luis Enrique steps down at the end of the season.

In turn, Lukaku will surely want assurances over that before he signs, but with Everton ready to try and push on and keep up the pace with the top six, they’ll be desperate to ensure they don’t lose the man who has brilliantly led the line for them in recent years and continues to get better each season.