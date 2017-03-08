(Video) Luis Suarez cuts Barcelona’s deficit to three by heading the Catalan giants ahead against PSG

Posted by
(Video) Luis Suarez cuts Barcelona’s deficit to three by heading the Catalan giants ahead against PSG

Barcelona have taken the lead over PSG in their Champions League clash through talisman Luis Suarez.

The Catalan giants trail 4-0 on aggregate after being destroyed in the first leg, and will have to pull off something very special if they are to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

However, with a frontline consisting of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar; anything is possible. It was Suarez who has struck first at the Camp Nou, cutting the deficit to three. They can’t do it, can they?

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top