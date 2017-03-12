Liverpool transfer news: Klopp targets £20m starlets, misfit set for £25m exit

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a double swoop for Nottingham Forest’s Ben Brereton and Fulham defender Ryan Sessegnon as Jurgen Klopp builds for the future.

Scouts have been keeping a close eye on Brereton, as per The Sun, with the 17-year-old tipped to become a potential future Reds No.9.

With three goals and two assists in eight Championship games so far this season, he’s given a glimpse of his talent and it appears as though Liverpool are keen to not waste any time in signing him up.

It’s even claimed that Klopp wants to sign him and keep him at Anfield as opposed to loaning him back out as evidently he hopes to develop the youngster’s talent himself and help him realise his potential in a Liverpool shirt.

The report adds that Brereton would be available for around £10m, and further, Liverpool aren’t said to be put off by the price-tag as it appears as though they are primed to make their move in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, that isn’t where the Championship shopping ends, as according to the same publication, Klopp is also confident of landing Sessegnon in an additional £10m deal.

The 16-year-old has been watched by Everton and Tottenham, as per the report, and so Liverpool can expect some competition for his signature.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside giants seem confident that they can swoop in and snatch him from under the noses of their rivals with Klopp looking for a long-term solution at left-back.

James Milner has admirably filled in this season, but more is needed moving forward and Sessegnon seemingly ticks all the right boxes for Liverpool.

In other news, The Daily Star report that Daniel Sturridge’s time at Liverpool is coming to an end as West Ham United are set to bid £25m to acquire his services this summer.

Injuries continue to blight the England international’s spell at Anfield, as he has managed just 14 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

It’s not enough for Klopp in a key position, and it’s claimed that Slaven Bilic wants Sturridge to replace Andy Carroll who could be on his way to China at the end of the campaign.