Chelsea receive major boost in pursuit of prolific 20-goal PL striker this summer

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has insisted that he isn’t set to sign a new deal, thus leading to speculation of a return to Chelsea being reignited.

The 23-year-old has been in great form so far this season, scoring 19 Premier League goals in 27 outings, with his total tally for the campaign standing at 20.

Having already surpassed his record total in previous seasons, the Belgian international is seemingly taking his game to the next level under Ronald Koeman’s stewardship at Goodison Park, but he’s now cast major doubt over his future on Merseyside.

As seen in the tweets below, Lukaku has insisted that he isn’t close to signing a new contract with Everton, contrary to what has been reported in recent weeks, as noted by The Sun.

It’s claimed that the deal would be over five years and worth £100,000-a-week, but it seems as though Lukaku himself has thrown a spanner in the works and has left Everton concerned over whether or not they will be able to keep him at the club moving forward.

As noted in the report, Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for their former starlet, and Antonio Conte could certainly do with more depth up front, or perhaps even a new first-choice striker if he loses Diego Costa in the summer.

With a return to the Champions League next season more than likely, the Premier League leaders will need to add more firepower to their squad and if Lukaku doesn’t commit his future to Everton, he may well be the first man on the Chelsea shortlist at the end of the season.

Romelu Lukaku isn't yet ready to sign his new contract. Or that's what he told @playsports after West Brom. Let's see what happens. #efc pic.twitter.com/vO18BVN3V5 — Kristof Terreur ? (@HLNinEngeland) March 13, 2017