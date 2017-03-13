(Video) Hilarious moment Liverpool legend loses his mind with fellow Sky Sports pundit

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher was in full flow on Sunday as he was dissecting Liverpool’s performance against Burnley. Unfortunately, Jamie Redknapp was there too.

Carragher has established himself as a top-class and well respected pundit since hanging up his boots, and while he’s always great on Monday Night Football with Gary Neville, it doesn’t look like he enjoyed his partner in crime on Sunday.

While in the midst of breaking down Liverpool’s performance in their 2-1 win over Burnley, and specifically discussing Emre Can’s role, Carragher was interrupted by Redknapp. Queue the furious reaction as he did well to keep his cool before making his fellow pundit aware that he interrupted him.

Here it is. Carragher ready to kill Redknapp. pic.twitter.com/d9xp5KYfCi — Tony Hodson (@tonyhodson1) March 12, 2017

Fans on Twitter thought it was absolutely hilarious and to be fair it’s difficult to disagree with them. Even Neville seemed to enjoy it as he gave his reaction when asked about it on social media.

He was talking crap to be fair!! https://t.co/1YAMi1JLpI — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 12, 2017

It looked as though presenter David Jones immediately noticed Carragher’s reaction too as he couldn’t help but smirk. While some will obviously love an opportunity to have a go at Redknapp, on the whole it seems as though it’s one of those viral moments that everyone will have a laugh about instead. Don’t worry Carra, there’ll be a MNF soon enough…