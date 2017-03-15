Pep Guardiola could be handed boost as Monaco face major fitness concern ahead of Man City clash

Monaco forward Radamel Falcao is reportedly a doubt to start against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The French outfit are looking to overturn a 5-3 deficit from the first leg in their last-16 clash with City, with Falcao scoring a brace in that game and in turn he remains key to their chances of progressing.

However, after the 31-year-old took a heavy blow to the hip in his side’s 2-1 win over Bordeaux on Saturday, it’s claimed that the club are racing to get him fit in time and will have to make a late decision on whether or not he’s able to start, as per ESPN FC.

“It’s a little better, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to start the match,” Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim told reporters after naming Falcao in his squad for the game. “We’ll wait until [Wednesday] to see if he’ll be able to start the game.”

It may arguably be mind games on Monaco’s part to keep Guardiola and City guessing as the Colombian international’s absence would change the complexion of the game ahead of kick-off given his form this season.

Falcao has scored 24 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season, and so he is a key part of a prolific attacking Monaco line-up which has scored a staggering 84 goals in 29 league games this season.

While their defence left plenty to be desired in the first leg and will need to be much better this time round, they will be confident that they have the goals in their line-up to turn the tie around and dump Guardiola and City out of the Champions League on Wednesday night.