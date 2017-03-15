(Video) Jan Oblak pulls off ridiculous triple save to ensure Atletico Madrid coast to the Champions League quarter-finals

Jan Oblak has just pulled off something ridiculous against Bayer Leverkusen.

Atletico Madrid progressed to the next round of the Champions League after defeating the German outfit 4-2 on aggregate, and they have their goalkeeper to thank for not falling to defeat in front of a home crowd this evening.

Oblak, who has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world since his move to Atletico, pulled off an improbable triple save to keep the scores level. How on Earth has he done that?