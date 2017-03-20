(Video) Arjen Robben has meltdown but Bayern teammates find it absolutely hilarious

It’s fair to say that Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben was far from impressed with the decision to substitute him during the 1-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

The 33-year-old clearly wants to play every minute of every game if possible, but Carlo Ancelotti decided to withdraw him as the Bavarian giants went on to solidify their place at the top of the Bundesliga table.

However, whether it was frustration with his own performance, being brought off or perhaps even a combination of both, the Dutchman was furious as he made his way off the pitch.

Clearly exasperated, he proceeded to give Ancelotti an angry high five before taking his place on the bench alongside his teammates.

The likes of Franck Ribery, Jerome Boateng and Rafinha were all sat on the bench at the time, and they could not stop laughing as they watched their teammate lose his mind.

Xabi Alonso offered Robben a more sympathetic response as he gave him a reassuring pat on the leg, but Robben must of been simmering inside as his teammates all burst out into laughter around him. Cheer up Arjen, it could be worse…