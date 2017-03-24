(Video) Chelsea star Diego Costa carries his emphatic club form into international duty as he finds the back of the net for Spain

Diego Costa carried his good club form onto international duty by finding the back of the net for Spain against Israel this evening.

Costa has found the back of the net 18 times in 31 appearances for the Blues so far this campaign, with 17 of them coming in the Premier League. He is widely considered one of the best strikers in England’s top tier, but has continually struggled to perform for Spain.

Tonight, however, his fortunes changed. Costa found the back of the net for the Spain with his head.