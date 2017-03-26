Chelsea star casts further doubt on his future with the Blues by refusing to rule out summer move to Ligue 1 giants

Diego Costa has refused to rule out leaving Chelsea in the summer transfer window, report Calciomercato.

Costa has been in fine form for the Blues so far this campaign, and has found the back of the net 18 times in all competitions. His performances have been a major influence in Chelsea’s success this season. Antonio Conte’s men are ten points clear at the top of the Premier League, and are also in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The Spanish international is well on his way to winning his third league title in the space of just four seasons. However, despite his success, Costa doesn’t appear to be completely content with life at Stamford Bridge.

As Calciomercato, Costa has been continually linked with leaving Chelsea, and he has casted further doubt on his future with the Blues.

Calciomercato quote Costa, who when asked about a potential move to Ligue 1, seemed pretty keen on the idea:

“It’s true that Marseille has a great project and is growing up. I’m very happy with Chelsea, but in football everything can happen, and if we have to change, France is a place where I’ve never been to I never played, so why.