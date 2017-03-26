England 2-0 Lithuania player ratings: Jermain Defoe gets an 8 while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain disappoints with a 4

England defeated Lithuania 2-0 at Wembley this evening thanks to goals from Jermain Defoe and Jamie Vardy.

England took the lead midway through the first-half thanks to a goal from Defoe. Raheem Sterling beat his man down the left-hand-side, and delivered the ball into Defoe’s path. The Sunderland striker made no mistake, finding the back of the net with a side-footed finish. In his first England appearance in over three years, Defoe certainly made an impression. You can see Defoe’s goal here.

It took a while for the Three Lions for find a second, but Vardy stepped up to the mark to ensure his country took all three points from today’s fixture. Vardy kept his cool in front of goal and found the back of the net in typical Vardy fashion. Click here to see the Leicester man’s goal.

England are now unbeaten in 32 consecutive major competition qualifiers, but there is certainly room for improvement in Gareth Southgate’s side. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

England player ratings: Hart 6, Walker 7, Stones 7, Keane 8, Bertrand 7, Oxlade-Chamberlain 4, Dier 5, Lallana 5, Alli 5, Sterling 8, Defoe 8. (Subs: Rashford 7, Vardy 8)

Lithuania player ratings: Setkus 7, Vaitkunas 5, Kijanskas 6, Klimavicius 6, Slavickas 6, Zulpa 7, Kuklys 6, Cernych 4, Slivka 5, Novikovas 4, Valskis 5. (Subs: Grigaravicius 5, Matulevicius 4,