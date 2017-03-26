(Video) Jamie Vardy continues his resurgence by doubling England’s advantage with cool finish

Jamie Vardy has doubled England’s advantage over Lithuania minutes after coming off the bench.

The Three Lions led through a goal from Jermain Defoe. The Sunderland talisman latched onto the end of a Raheem Sterling cut-back and finished emphatically to mark his first England appearance in three years with a goal.

England have now added another. Vardy kept his cool in front of goal and found the back of the net to all-but ensure his country all three points.