(Video) Jermain Defoe marks his return to the England side after three-year hiatus with a goal

England have taken the lead over Lithuania through Jermain Defoe.

Defoe, who had not made an appearance for the Three Lions in three years, was given the opportunity to start from the beginning by Gareth Southgate – and he has grabbed the chance with two hands.

After some good work by Raheem Sterling down the left-hand-side, the Manchester City winger pulled the ball back for Defoe, who made no mistake. England have the lead at Wembley.