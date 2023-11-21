Tottenham reported to have broken important transfer rules 15 years ago

Tottenham may reportedly be in a spot of bother due to supposedly using an unlicensed agent for a transfer that took place 15 years ago.

According to the Times, when Spurs sold Jermain Defoe to Portsmouth in 2008, Mitchell Thomas was one of the key figures in the deal, despite not having the correct license.

Although this was a long time ago, it’s now come to light due to the Times’ report, and it will be interesting to see what action might be taken against Tottenham, as other clubs have been hit very hard on this kind of thing before.

Luton Town were hit with a deduction of ten points back in 2007 for issues relating to payments to agents, while Leeds United also landed themselves in trouble in 2017 when their owner was banned from football for twelve months and given a fine of £100,000 for breaching agent rules.

Everton are in the spotlight at the moment after they were hit with a points deduction over Financial Fair Play issues, while this week’s edition of the Debrief Podcast looked at what could happen to Chelsea and Manchester City amid serious allegations being made against them.