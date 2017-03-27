Chelsea injury news: X-ray needed for key ace after real scare over ankle injury

Chelsea striker Diego Costa reportedly suffered a real scare after he sustained an ankle injury in training, and in turn underwent an X-ray.

The 28-year-old scored in the 4-1 win over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Friday night, but suffered the setback at the weekend and was forced to sit out training.

Initial fears were allayed though as per The Mirror, as after having an X-ray it seems as though there is no serious injury to his ankle.

The Chelsea ace visited Sanitas Clinic in La Moraleja as confirmed by the Spanish FA, but Julen Lopetegui is hopeful that he can return in time to feature for Spain in their friendly with France on Tuesday night.

From a Blues perspective though, Antonio Conte will want him back at Cobham as soon as possible so that the club medical staff can take a closer look at him and ensure that he doesn’t suffer from any further issues.

Costa has been pivotal to Chelsea’s success this season, scoring 17 Premier League goals in 26 outings, as the west London outfit look firmly on course to reclaim the league title this season.

However, there is still a job to be done to finish the race off, and Conte will be desperate to have Costa available when they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In turn, he’ll hope that he isn’t risked against France, although if the scans are clear and Costa is confident enough to play, it would seem more than likely that he will feature against Les Bleus which will certainly leave Conte and the Chelsea hierarchy anxious.