Liverpool transfer news: agent of £25M striker target refuses to rule out summer move away from Inter Milan

Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa’s agent has refused to rule out a summer move away from Inter Milan, report The Sun.

Gabigol came through the ranks with Brazilian giants Santos, and it looked as though he was following in the footsteps of former Santos star Neymar. He found the back of the net 56 times in 154 appearances for Santos, earning himself a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan, for what The Sun believe to be a £25million fee.

However, not all has gone to plan for the 20-year-old since his move to the San Siro. In eight appearances for Inter, he has found the back of the net just once. The Sun believe that he could be set to seek the exit door in search of first-team football, and idea that his agent reaffirms.

Despite insisting that his client is happy in Milan, The Sun quote Gabigol’s agent, who refuses to rule out the Brazilian leaving in the summer transfer window: “Could he leave in June? I don’t know, the future is in God’s hands, not mine.”