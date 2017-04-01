Eagle-eyed Arsenal fans spot questionable Instagram activity from midfield ace

By now, you would have thought that footballers would know that everything that they do on social media can leave them open to scrutiny. Arsenal ace Aaron Ramsey didn’t get the memo.

While some will interpret this in a more innocent way, others have taken it as a slight against his Arsenal teammate Jack Wilshere.

In a post on Instagram, the caption read: ‘Jack Wilshere at Bournemouth is proof that class is permanent’. However, a comment left on the post from one fan in particular stated that he’d ‘rather him stay fit’.

Wilshere’s injury problems over the years have been well-documented, and so Ramsey’s decision to like the comment has naturally sparked a mixed reaction from supporters.

Some believe that it was probably meant in a nice way given his own fitness woes, others suggest that it’s a cheeky dig, or at best it’s a silly thing to do from the Welsh international.

Others have decided to direct their frustration at Ramsey himself by questioning his fitness and influence on the team and so overall it was probably a bad choice to go anywhere near the comment.

Nevertheless, he did and many Arsenal fans have picked up on it and had their say. Wilshere is currently on loan at Bournemouth for the season where he has lost his place in the starting line-up in recent weeks. However, the 25-year-old is expected to return to the Emirates this summer where he will vie with Ramsey for a place in the team next season.