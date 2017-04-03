Interest hots up in £30m Arsenal ace as two domestic rivals eye summer move

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is still wanted on a permanent basis by Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe amid talk of interest from West Ham.

The 25-year-old has lost his place in the Cherries starting line-up in recent weeks, and in turn that had cast doubt over whether or not he would move to the Vitality Stadium on a permanent basis.

The Sun noted over the weekend that West Ham were keen on signing the England international and were willing to spend up to £30m to prise him away from Arsenal.

Naturally, there is also the possibility that Arsene Wenger, or his possible successor, will want Wilshere back at the Emirates next season, and so a return to north London can’t be ruled out at this stage.

However, despite his recent troubles, it looks as though the Gunners loanee still has a long-term future at Bournemouth if that’s what he chooses to do at the end of the season.

“I’ve always said we would love to sign him,” said Howe. “But that decision will rest with Arsenal,” he is quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Howe went on to praise Wilshere’s attitude and ability to influence matters when coming off the bench, and has insisted that he has maintained his professionalism despite dropping out of the team.

While all those things are positive signs, it remains to be seen whether or not Arsenal are keen to sign him to a new contract in the coming months, while there was interest from abroad last summer too and so Wilshere will seemingly have options this summer.