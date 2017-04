Everton have taken the lead over Manchester United at Old Trafford thanks to a goal from Phil Jagielka.

Jose Mourinho’s side can scarcely afford to be dropping points at this stage of the season if they want to stand any chance of finishing inside the top four this campaign, but they have got off to the worst possible start tonight.

After some seriously poor defending from United, Jagielka stuck the ball between the legs of David de Gea and into the back of the net. Advantage Everton.



Phil Jagielka Goal vs Manchester United (0-1) by wittyfu