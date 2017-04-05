(Photo) New Theo Walcott boots feature cool personalisation

Arsenal speed merchant Theo Walcott is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career.

The Gunners star has already scored 18 goals this term, with his shooting boots well and truly on.

Walcott got some new boots this week and took to social media to show them off.

As you can see, Walcott boots are personalised.

Walcott’s squad number, no.14, is stitched into the side of the boots.

The boots also feature the names of his two children – sons Finley and Arlo.

Theo and wife Melanie became two-time parents late last year when baby Arlo joined the Walcott family.