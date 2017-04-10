Chelsea given major transfer scare as key ace not happy with life in London

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has insisted that he is pleased with the club’s situation this season, but is seemingly unhappy with living in London.

With 17 Premier League goals to his name already this season, the Spaniard has been an integral part of Antonio Conte’s push to win the title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

It follows on from a disastrous campaign last year for the Blues, and so the mood would certainly have improved as Costa suggested that he will see out his contract.

However, although it all sounded very positive to start with, he went on to concede that he isn’t entirely happy with his current situation as he isn’t settled in London.

“I have another two years on my contract,” he said to SFR Sport. “I am always very honest with those close to me. I tell them that I am very happy at Chelsea.

“The club gives me a lot, the fans, the team-mates. I am in a team that is winning and that motivates me even more. Last season was not the best, not just for me but for other players and for Chelsea.

“This year I hope will be different, that we win titles. If you are in a team that is winning, you always want to stay for the allotted amount of time.

“I am happy at Chelsea, I am not necessarily saying that I am happy with my life in London, but that is something completely different. It has nothing to do with it.”

As noted in the report, the 28-year-old was linked with a move to China in January, and although he opted to stay in west London for the remainder of the season, it remains to be seen if he would take that if it were an option again.

If it came down to just being a football decision, it sounds as though Costa is happy to stay. However, he has left that little bit of uncertainty with his comments as an exit from London could still be a possibility this summer if the right offer comes in to satisfy both the club and player.