Pep Guardiola determined to see off Man Utd in pursuit of £40m PL superstar

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly determined to see the club beat rivals Manchester United to the signing of Alexis Sanchez this summer.

Given the current plight of the Gunners, it appears as though they could be set to lose their most prized asset at the end of the season as they continue to struggle to make the Premier League top four.

Reports in Chile via Cooperativa noted earlier this week that the 28-year-old wants to leave the Emirates but prefers to stay in England, thus sparking the initial suggestion that a reunion with Guardiola is the most likely resolution.

ESPN FC have now built on that claim by insisting that a source has told them that City are hopeful that they can see off strong competition for the Chilean international and take him to the Etihad ahead of next season.

Further, it’s added that Arsenal will demand £40m for Sanchez, despite the fact that he will be entering the final year of his contract this summer with no progress seemingly being made on a renewal.

Even if Sanchez wasn’t willing to commit his future to the club, Arsenal deserve criticism for their handling of the entire saga in that they should not be in this position whereby they are under pressure to sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also mentioned as being keen on snapping the talismanic forward up, but Guardiola’s history with Sanchez from their Barcelona days could be pivotal in persuading him to join his revolution in Manchester with many big-name signings expected by the Spaniard this summer.

Sanchez has been in great form this season, albeit he has suffered a big dip in form in recent weeks, as he has 22 goals and 18 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. Add that quality to the attacking threats that City already have, and they would certainly be a force to be reckoned with both in England and Europe next season.