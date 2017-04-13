(Video) Henrikh Mkhitaryan reacts quickest to fire home and put Manchester United in the driving seat against Anderlecht

Manchester United have taken the lead against Anderlecht in the first-leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie through Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The prospect of winning the Europa League could provide the most realistic avenue into next year’s Champions League for Jose Mourinho’s side, so there is plenty resting on tonight’s game. Man United are off to a great start.

Mkhitaryan reacted quickest to pounce on the loose ball in the Anderlecht penalty area and find the back of the net to put his side in the driving seat. What a big goal this could prove to be.