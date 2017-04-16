Barcelona put together stunning transfer shortlist in post-Neymar plan

Barcelona are reportedly lining up three sensational transfers this summer as they could be forced to plan for life without Neymar.

The 25-year-old has been in top form again this season with 15 goals and 24 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions, but doubts remain over his future at the Nou Camp.

That stems from the suggestion that he will remain in Lionel Messi’s shadow, and so moving to another club would give him the opportunity to be the main man at that club and play a leading role in search of further trophies and individual accolades.

According to The Sun, via Diario Gol, Manchester United and Chelsea are both keen on the Brazilian international, and if Barca are forced to consider a sale this summer, then they will be pushed into action in signing three marquee names.

On that reported list is Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe who has scored 21 goals in all competitions so far this season, and the 18-year-old has attracted plenty of attention from around Europe with his form in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho and Paris Saint-Germain midfield ace Marco Verratti join the Frenchman on the shortlist, but given their importance to their respective clubs coupled with the transfer fees involved in such signings, it’s difficult to envisage them happening.

Following their struggles domestically and their setbacks in terms of heavy defeats away from home in Europe this season, Barca will need to make changes to their current squad giving Luis Enrique’s successor the best possible chance of continuing their illustrious history of winning major honours.